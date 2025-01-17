President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice President-Elect of the United States, JD Vance, receives a tour of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sentinel quarters at Arlington National Cemetery January 19, 2025. Featured is the Badge Holder Wall, which displays every successful Badge Holder since the conception of the Badge in 1958. The Tomb Guards have conducted uninterrupted 24 hour operations, year round since 1937 to maintain security and honor at the Tomb. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)