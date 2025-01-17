Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day [Image 18 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Vice President-Elect of the United States, JD Vance, receives a tour of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sentinel quarters at Arlington National Cemetery January 19, 2025. Featured is the Badge Holder Wall, which displays every successful Badge Holder since the conception of the Badge in 1958. The Tomb Guards have conducted uninterrupted 24 hour operations, year round since 1937 to maintain security and honor at the Tomb. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 18:41
    Photo ID: 8835506
    VIRIN: 250119-A-YV330-2754
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.46 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day
    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    President Donald Trump
    featurehiglight
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60
    Vice President JD Vance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download