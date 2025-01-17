Vice President-Elect of the United States, JD Vance, meets a group of Tomb Guards in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sentinel quarters at Arlington National Cemetery January 19, 2025. Vance, a former Marine, prioritized meeting the Tomb Guards during his visit to Arlington National Cemetery. Soldiers who volunteer to become Tomb Guards undergo an intensive 6 to 12 month training program to fine tune the precise movements and memory required for the meticulous ceremonies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8835508
|VIRIN:
|250119-A-YV330-3646
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.1 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.