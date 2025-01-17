Soldiers assigned to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier conduct a “Changing of the Guard” ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery January 19, 2025. The Tomb Guards have conducted uninterrupted 24 hour operations, year round since 1937 to maintain security and honor at the Tomb. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 18:38
|Photo ID:
|8835510
|VIRIN:
|250119-A-YV330-9228
|Resolution:
|5577x3718
|Size:
|14.34 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.