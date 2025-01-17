President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier conduct a “Changing of the Guard” ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery January 19, 2025. The Tomb Guards have conducted uninterrupted 24 hour operations, year round since 1937 to maintain security and honor at the Tomb. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)