President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day

Vice President-Elect of the United States, JD Vance, signs a visitors log book during a tour of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sentinel quarters at Arlington National Cemetery January 19, 2025. The Tomb Guard log books have been maintained and preserved since 1958. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)