Vice President-Elect of the United States, JD Vance, signs a visitors log book during a tour of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sentinel quarters at Arlington National Cemetery January 19, 2025. The Tomb Guard log books have been maintained and preserved since 1958. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 18:39
|Photo ID:
|8835509
|VIRIN:
|250119-A-YV330-2873
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.52 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.