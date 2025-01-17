President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice President-Elect of the United States, JD Vance, meets a group of Tomb Guards in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sentinel quarters at Arlington National Cemetery January 19, 2025. Vance, a former Marine, prioritized meeting the Tomb Guards during his visit to Arlington National Cemetery. Soldiers who volunteer to become Tomb Guards undergo an intensive 6 to 12 month training program to fine tune the precise movements and memory required for the meticulous ceremonies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)