Airborne command teams from across the world observe the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s military display after the commanders’ jump as part of the joint multilateral New Year Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 on Jan. 12, 2025. The JGSDF invites Paratroopers from across the world to participate in the annual Japanese New Year’s Jump as a way of celebrating tradition and to bring good luck for the new year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 11:45
|Photo ID:
|8831122
|VIRIN:
|250112-A-HK139-8068
|Resolution:
|6574x4383
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82ABN New Year Jump in Japan [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.