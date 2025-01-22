82nd Airborne Division Jump into the new year at Indo-Pacific 25

Photo By Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone | Sgt. 1st Class Kaleb Kester, assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone | Sgt. 1st Class Kaleb Kester, assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, poses for a photo with a fellow Paratrooper from the Singapore Armed Forces after completing the joint multilateral New Year Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 on Jan. 12, 2025. The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force invites Paratroopers from across the world to participate in the annual Japanese New Year’s Jump as a way of celebrating tradition and to bring good luck for the new year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone) see less | View Image Page

CAMP NARASHINO, Japan - Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division joined the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and airborne troops from around the world for the New Year Jump during Indo-Pacific 25 at the Narashino Training Area in Funabashi, Japan, Jan. 12, 2025. The event, open to military officials and the Japanese public, showcased interoperability among nations and celebrated the global airborne community.



The New Year Jump, an annual tradition dating to the 1960s, began as a prayer for safe airborne operations. Over time, it has evolved into a demonstration of advanced tactics, defense capabilities, and camaraderie among paratroopers.



This year, troops from 12 nations participated, including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Paratroopers share a unique bond forged by the demands of airborne training and the experience of jumping into uncertain conditions. Sgt. 1st Class Mika Obata, an interpreter attached to 1st Airborne Brigade, JGSDF, was struck by how quickly participants connected.



“The airborne can share their feelings and customs without common language,” she said. “They already have the same spirit which other [non-airborne] MOS people can’t understand, even if they use the same language.”



The 82nd Airborne Division sent 14 experienced jumpmasters who worked with their Japanese counterparts to safely exit approximately 200 jumpers.



“They could synchronize their gestures without rehearsal or common language, but all of them seemed to be so happy,” Obata said, reflecting on the initial preparation for the event.



This year’s jump featured complex maneuvers, including synchronized airborne deployments, rapid-response simulations, and military equipment demonstrations. These exercises ensure readiness for real-world scenarios, such as humanitarian aid and disaster relief.



The New Year Jump remains a powerful symbol of resilience, collaboration, and the enduring alliance between Japan and its partners. As the event grows, it continues to strengthen military ties and reinforce the collective commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.