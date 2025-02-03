USFJ Alliance Evolves: Multilateral Partnerships, training at core of C2 Modernization efforts

Photo By Taylor King | SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 6, 2018) - Assistant air officer Lt. Cmdr. Rich Mehlmann explains...... read more read more Photo By Taylor King | SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 6, 2018) - Assistant air officer Lt. Cmdr. Rich Mehlmann explains basic flight deck procedures to midshipmen and cadets from Republic of Korea Navy, Army and Air Force academies during a tour of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo. Wasp, flagship of Wasp Amphibious Ready Group, is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan as part of the U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor King) see less | View Image Page

The U.S.-Japan Alliance remains a cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, and the Alliance is now even more necessary amidst an increasingly severe security environment, according to government officials from the U.S and Japan. The shared strategic vision of both governments and flexible security frameworks have enabled the Alliance to confront unprecedented challenges and adapt to the evolving security landscape, according to officials.



The importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance was enshrined in the 1960 Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security. It was created to strengthen the bonds of peace and friendship between the U.S. and Japan and to uphold the principles of democracy, individual liberty, and the rule of law. The U.S. and Japan established the Status of Forces Agreement under Article VI of the Treaty to contribute to two endeavors of great importance to both countries: the security of Japan and the maintenance of international peace and security.



During the July 2024 Joint Statement of the Security Consultative Committee (2+2), U.S and Japan leaders underscored the significance of the Treaty and highlighted the importance of modernizing the Alliance's command and control structures. This includes the creation of Japan's Joint Operations Command and the transformation of U.S. Forces Japan (USFJ) into an operational Joint Force Headquarters.



According to U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, commander of USFJ and Fifth Air Force, "a Joint Force Headquarters will enable us to pool our resources, leverage our unique capabilities, and project power more effectively, thereby extending deterrence and the defense of Japan." Jost emphasized the need for a clear-eyed understanding of the security environment and the importance of evolving and adapting to meet the challenges ahead. "We must join our allies and partners, to include multilateral partnerships, to deter, defend, and support the defense of Japan, its citizens, and the rules-based international order of the Indo-Pacific."



The third priority from the 2+2 meeting outlines focus areas in “Modernizing the Alliance,” with both countries committed to deepening and expanding multilateral cooperation with vital international partners, like Australia, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN), Pacific Island Countries, and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) counterparts. The Alliance is rooted in a common understanding that regional deterrence and collective security depend on the ability of both countries to collaborate with like-minded nations in key areas such as capabilities, exercises, maritime domain awareness, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.



A further welcomed development is the increase in U.S. activities in Japan that are enhanced by the integration of allies and partners, according to senior leaders. Multilateral forces actively engage with Japan Self Defense and U.S. Forces, entering Japan under arrangements between their nations and the Government of Japan.



In January 2025, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani spoke by phone with newly appointed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to discuss the importance of allies and partners in the current security environment.



It is important to build an organic and multilayered network of allies, Nakatani stated.



“It’s important to expand this network and strengthen deterrence, and we have confirmed this common goal at today’s meeting,” he said.



Reinforcing Defense Minister Nakatani’s remarks, General Jost noted that it’s critical for multilateral forces to participate in U.S.-lead, U.S.-directed exercises on SOFA facilities and areas, thereby increasing interoperability and deterrence. “The training we do on our installations in Japan is a key factor in how we effectively signal the strength of our alliances and partnerships. In doing so, we demonstrate our readiness to collectively address the security challenges identified by the U.S. and Japan in Article VI of our Treaty.”



The Treaty recognized then, as the recent 2+2 did last year, that Japan is an essential, strategic partner in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. The robust security partnership between both nations is built on the tenet of adaptability, a key ability that allows us to respond quickly and effectively in a region experiencing shifting dynamics and emerging threats.



“I have a high degree of confidence that the team we're building today will deliver a next-level capability to ensure security and prosperity for those in Japan and across the region." Jost added, "Amidst all the adaptations happening across the headquarters, what I'm most inspired by is the optimism; our teams have embraced this opportunity to position this headquarters for the future – a future that optimizes our relationship with a very capable and vital ally, Japan."