    82ABN New Year Jump in Japan [Image 6 of 13]

    82ABN New Year Jump in Japan

    JAPAN

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers from across the world display their nations’ flags following the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force military display as part of the joint multilateral New Year Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 on Jan. 12, 2025. The JGSDF invites Paratroopers from across the world to participate in the annual Japanese New Year’s Jump as a way of celebrating tradition and to bring good luck for the new year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 11:45
    Photo ID: 8831123
    VIRIN: 250112-A-HK139-1649
    Location: JP
    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers
    New Year
    JGSDF
    NYJIP25
    Japanese New Year Jump

