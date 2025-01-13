82ABN New Year Jump in Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Jason Schuerger, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, accepts Japanese airborne wings as part of the ceremonial wing exchange following the joint multilateral New Year Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 on Jan. 12, 2025. The JGSDF invites Paratroopers from across the world to participate in the annual Japanese New Year’s Jump as a way of celebrating tradition and to bring good luck for the new year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)