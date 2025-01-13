82ABN New Year Jump in Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japanese Paratrooper assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, displays the Japanese airborne wings for a ceremonial wing exchange following the joint multilateral New Year Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 on Jan. 12, 2025. The JGSDF invites Paratroopers from across the world to participate in the annual Japanese New Year’s Jump as a way of celebrating tradition and to bring good luck for the new year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)