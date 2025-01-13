Sgt. 1st Class Kaleb Kester, assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, poses for a photo with a fellow Paratrooper from the Singapore Armed Forces after completing the joint multilateral New Year Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 on Jan. 12, 2025. The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force invites Paratroopers from across the world to participate in the annual Japanese New Year’s Jump as a way of celebrating tradition and to bring good luck for the new year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 11:45
|Photo ID:
|8831130
|VIRIN:
|250112-A-HK139-2074
|Resolution:
|6134x4089
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82ABN New Year Jump in Japan [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.