Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024

Winners of the 2024 Utah Air National Guard Airmen of the Year awards pose for a group photo following the award banquet held Jan. 11, 2025, in Midvale Utah. The Utah Air National Guard Airman, Non-Commissioned Officer, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer, and First Sergeant winners will compete nationally with the opportunity to compete at the National Guard and Air Force Level to be one of the Air Force's twelve Outstanding Airmen of the Year.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by: SrA Bill Guilliam)