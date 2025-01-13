Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024

The Outstanding Airman of the Year was presented to A1C Kalob Swank from the 151st Mission Support Group during the 2025 Airmen of the Year banquet on Jan. 11, 2025, in Midvale, Utah. The Airmen of the Year award program recognizes Airmen who display superior leadership, job performance, and personal achievement.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by: SrA Bill Guilliam)
