Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Outstanding Company Grade Officer of the Year is presented to Capt. Joseph Moxon from the 151st Wing staff during the 2025 Airmen of the Year banquet on Jan. 11, 2025, in Midvale, Utah. The Airmen of the Year award program recognizes Airmen who display superior leadership, job performance, and personal achievement.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by: SrA Bill Guilliam)