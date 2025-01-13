Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Outstanding Hour Guard Member of the Year was presented to Tech. Sgt. Dallen Brown during the 2025 Airmen of the Year banquet on Jan. 11, 2025, in Midvale, Utah. The Airmen of the Year award program recognizes Airmen who display superior leadership, job performance, and personal achievement.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by: SrA Bill Guilliam)