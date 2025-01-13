Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024 [Image 32 of 38]

    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    151st Wing

    The Outstanding Hour Guard Member of the Year was presented to Tech. Sgt. Dallen Brown during the 2025 Airmen of the Year banquet on Jan. 11, 2025, in Midvale, Utah. The Airmen of the Year award program recognizes Airmen who display superior leadership, job performance, and personal achievement.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: SrA Bill Guilliam)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 00:13
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-MR022-1034
    Location: US
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    UTANG
    Airmen of the Year
    151WG
    AoY 2024

