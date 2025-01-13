Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

First Sergeant of the Year is awarded to SMSgt. William “Rusty” Eagle, 151st Mission Support Group First Sergeant during the 2025 Airmen of the Year banquet on Jan. 11, 2025, in Midvale. He is recognized for his support to 68 Airmen and Marine personnel during a joint force exercise where he ensured the safety and readiness of all participants throughout the training event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: SrA Bill Guilliam)