Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024 [Image 33 of 38]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    151st Wing

    First Sergeant of the Year is awarded to SMSgt. William “Rusty” Eagle, 151st Mission Support Group First Sergeant during the 2025 Airmen of the Year banquet on Jan. 11, 2025, in Midvale. He is recognized for his support to 68 Airmen and Marine personnel during a joint force exercise where he ensured the safety and readiness of all participants throughout the training event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: SrA Bill Guilliam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 00:13
    Photo ID: 8830782
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-MR022-1035
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 17.55 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024 [Image 38 of 38], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UTANG
    Airmen of the Year
    151WG
    AoY 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download