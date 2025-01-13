Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024

For the last six years the Utah Air National Guard has competed with our Army National Guard partners in their Best Warrior program. The three-day competition is designed to test the competitors' knowledge and abilities in warrior tasks. At the 2025 Airmen of the Year banquet on Jan. 11, 2025, in Midvale, Utah, the overall “Soldier of the Year” was awarded to A1C Kalob Swank, 151st Mission Support Group.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by: SrA Bill Guilliam)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 00:13
|Photo ID:
|8830786
|VIRIN:
|250111-Z-MR022-1039
|Resolution:
|3288x4926
|Size:
|15.6 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
