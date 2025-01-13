Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024 [Image 35 of 38]

    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    151st Wing

    The Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year is awarded to Tech. Sgt. David Brereton from the 151st Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance group during the 2025 Airmen of the Year banquet on Jan. 11, 2025, in Midvale, Utah. The Airmen of the Year award program recognizes Airmen who display superior leadership, job performance, and personal achievement.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by: SrA Bill Guilliam)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 00:13
    Photo ID: 8830784
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-MR022-1037
    Resolution: 5791x3866
    Size: 11.8 MB
    Location: US
    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024
    UTANG
    Airmen of the Year
    151WG
    AoY 2024

