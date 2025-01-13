Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year is awarded to Tech. Sgt. David Brereton from the 151st Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance group during the 2025 Airmen of the Year banquet on Jan. 11, 2025, in Midvale, Utah. The Airmen of the Year award program recognizes Airmen who display superior leadership, job performance, and personal achievement.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by: SrA Bill Guilliam)