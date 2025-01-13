Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Outstanding Field Grade Officer of the Year is presented to Lt. Col. Travis Johnson from the 151st Mission Support Group during the 2025 Airmen of the Year banquet on Jan. 11, 2025, in Midvale, Utah. The program honors Airmen who display superior leadership, job performance, and personal achievement.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by: SrA Bill Guilliam)