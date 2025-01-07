Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 71st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron tightens down a ratchet strap on a pallet within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2025. The 71st ERQS's airdrop capability extends logistical reach, allowing resupply of water, food, medical supplies, and munitions to forward austere locations within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)