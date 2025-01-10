A U.S. Army parachute rigger pushes an airdrop pallet into an HC-130J Combat King II within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2025. The HC-130J is a rapidly deployable, multi-capable airframe that performs combat search and rescue, aerial refueling and combat airlift missions within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2025 04:00
|Photo ID:
|8826843
|VIRIN:
|250105-F-XM616-1291
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.62 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.