Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM

A U.S. Army parachute rigger pushes an airdrop pallet into an HC-130J Combat King II within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2025. The HC-130J is a rapidly deployable, multi-capable airframe that performs combat search and rescue, aerial refueling and combat airlift missions within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)