A U.S. Air Force aerial porter prepares to pull up to an HC-130J Combat King II within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2025. The cargo is part of a combat airdrop mission over multiple locations in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|8826842
|VIRIN:
|250105-F-XM616-1202
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.