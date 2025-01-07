Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM

    Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force K-24 Loader prepares to pull up to an HC-130J Combat King II within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2025. The cargo is part of a combat airdrop mission over multiple locations in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 04:01
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT

