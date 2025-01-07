Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force K-24 Loader prepares to pull up to an HC-130J Combat King II within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2025. The cargo is part of a combat airdrop mission over multiple locations in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)