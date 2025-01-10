A U.S. Air Force Pilot assigned to the 71st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs a walk-around inspection of an HC-130J Combat King II within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2025. The 71st ERQS expands the reach of airlift in the USCENTCOM AOR through delivery of cargo and transportation of Airmen throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|8826839
|VIRIN:
|250105-F-XM616-1045
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.