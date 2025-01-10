Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Pilot assigned to the 71st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs a walk-around inspection of an HC-130J Combat King II within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2025. The 71st ERQS expands the reach of airlift in the USCENTCOM AOR through delivery of cargo and transportation of Airmen throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)