    Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 6 of 9]

    Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 71st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron releases airdrop pallets from an HC-130J Combat King II over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2025. The 71st ERQS's airdrop capability extends logistical reach, allowing resupply of water, food, medical supplies, and munitions to forward austere locations within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 04:00
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT

