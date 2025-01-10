Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force U.S. combat systems operator assigned to the 71st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs a preflight check within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2025. The 71st ERQS's airdrop capability extends logistical reach, allowing resupply of water, food, blood, and munitions to forward austere locations within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)