Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force U.S. combat systems operator assigned to the 71st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs an after take-off checklist over the Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2025. The 71st ERQS expands the reach of airlift in the USCENTCOM AOR through delivery of cargo and transportation of Airmen throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)