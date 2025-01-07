Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 3 of 9]

    Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force U.S. combat systems operator assigned to the 71st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs an after take-off checklist over the Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2025. The 71st ERQS expands the reach of airlift in the USCENTCOM AOR through delivery of cargo and transportation of Airmen throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 04:01
    Photo ID: 8826841
    VIRIN: 250105-F-XM616-1104
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.79 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat airdrops over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT

