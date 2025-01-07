The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Hancock, 311th Training Squadron instructor, assists an Airman don on protective gear during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response training during a deployment readiness exercise, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025. Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear is designed to shield service members from harmful agents that could cause severe injury or death. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
