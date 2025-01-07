Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready [Image 9 of 9]

    The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Hancock, 311th Training Squadron instructor, assists an Airman don on protective gear during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response training during a deployment readiness exercise, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025. Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear is designed to shield service members from harmful agents that could cause severe injury or death. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 16:57
    Photo ID: 8824997
    VIRIN: 250106-F-MU509-1394
    Resolution: 5396x3854
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

