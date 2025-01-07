The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear is doned during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response training during a deployment readiness exercise, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025. MOPP gear is designed to shield service members from harmful agents that could cause severe injury or death. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)