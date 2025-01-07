Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear is doned during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response training during a deployment readiness exercise, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025. MOPP gear is designed to shield service members from harmful agents that could cause severe injury or death. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 16:57
|Photo ID:
|8824996
|VIRIN:
|250106-F-MU509-1310
|Resolution:
|5633x4024
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready
