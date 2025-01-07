The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen practice knot tying during survival, evasion, resistance, and escape training during a deployment readiness exercise, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025. SERE is a vital training that equips service members with essential skills to endure and operate in high-risk, hostile, or isolated environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)