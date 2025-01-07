The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. – The 311th Training Squadron conducted its annual deployment readiness exercise, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Jan. 6.



The extensive mock deployment equips Airmen with the critical skills needed to navigate the deployment process effectively. By enhancing expeditionary capabilities and reinforcing unit readiness, the exercise prepares students to excel in real-world scenarios.



“This is a healthy way for them to develop and reinforce these skills now,” said Tech. Sgt. Sean Cotter, 311th TRS military training leader. “That way, if they ever find themselves in a situation where these skills are needed, they’ll snap into place and could potentially save lives.”



The exercise kicked off with Airmen participating in a bag drop, ensuring that all required equipment was packed correctly. Airmen who failed to procure the items on the packing list were required to complete a physical exercise as a corrective measure. Afterward, students broke out into their stations to begin training.



“The participation of personnel ranging from instructors to Airmen from other bases was invaluable to this exercise," explained Staff Sgt. Chris Capra-Gerske, 311th MTL. "Their experiences allow our students to see the operational side of the Air Force, beyond just their specific career fields. These Airmen from different backgrounds can share their real-world knowledge and perspectives, fostering a true 'whole Airman' mindset.”



Airmen from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., played a critical role in the exercise, providing hands-on training to refresh students’ skills in vital components such as chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response and survival, evasion, resistance, and escape.



“Complacency is common in the military, especially during tech school with its strict routine,” said Cotter. “But deployments often come with little warning, so as an airman, you must always be ready to go.”



By emphasizing real-world readiness and adaptability, the annual deployment readiness exercise highlighted the 311th TRS’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and adaptability, ensuring that every Airman is prepared to meet the challenges of any deployment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2025 Date Posted: 01.08.2025 16:57 Story ID: 488865 Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready, by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.