The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready

U.S. Air Force Airman Ethan Wolffis, 311th Training Squadron student, practices tactical combat casualty care during a deployment readiness exercise, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025. TCCC emphasizes immediate, life-saving interventions such as controlling severe bleeding, managing airway obstructions, and treating chest injuries increasing survivability in the case of injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)