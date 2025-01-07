Airmen practice clearing an M4 rifle during a deployment readiness exercise, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025. Clearing an M4 rifle prevents accidental discharges and ensures that it is safe for use, storage, and transport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready
