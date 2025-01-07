Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready [Image 6 of 9]

    The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing

    A tourniquet is tightened during tactical combat casualty care during a deployment readiness exercise, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025. A tourniquet is an essential piece of medical equipment that controls severe bleeding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 16:57
    Photo ID: 8824994
    VIRIN: 250106-F-MU509-1230
    Resolution: 4936x3525
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready

    Mission Ready
    Training
    Deployment
    311th TRS

