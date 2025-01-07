The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready

A tourniquet is tightened during tactical combat casualty care during a deployment readiness exercise, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025. A tourniquet is an essential piece of medical equipment that controls severe bleeding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 16:57
|Photo ID:
|8824994
|VIRIN:
|250106-F-MU509-1230
|Resolution:
|4936x3525
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
