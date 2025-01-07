U.S. Air Force Airman Steven Barron, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management, demonstrates how to use M8 tape during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response training during a deployment readiness exercise, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025. M8 tape helps identify the threat of dangerous chemical agents, providing critical life-saving information to personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 16:56
|Photo ID:
|8824990
|VIRIN:
|250106-F-MU509-1086
|Resolution:
|5286x3776
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready
