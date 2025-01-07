The Presidio Trail: Deployment Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Steven Barron, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management, demonstrates how to use M8 tape during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response training during a deployment readiness exercise, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025. M8 tape helps identify the threat of dangerous chemical agents, providing critical life-saving information to personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)