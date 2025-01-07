Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ, 5AF commander receives Yokota immersion tour [Image 12 of 12]

    USFJ, 5AF commander receives Yokota immersion tour

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From right, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Samuel Shamburg, 459th Airlift Wing commander, Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, and his spouse Kelly Jost observe the components on a UH-1N Huey during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. Jost's tour underscored his dedication to enhancing command cohesion and operational effectiveness, while fostering stronger ties between leadership and the service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 01:25
    Photo ID: 8824432
    VIRIN: 250106-F-LX373-1390
    Resolution: 7433x4955
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, USFJ, 5AF commander receives Yokota immersion tour [Image 12 of 12], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces

    Yokota
    Community
    Readiness
    Immersion
    USFJ
    5 AF

