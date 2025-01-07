USFJ, 5AF commander receives Yokota immersion tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Samuel Shamburg, 459th Airlift Wing commander, Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, and his spouse Kelly Jost observe the components on a UH-1N Huey during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. Jost's tour underscored his dedication to enhancing command cohesion and operational effectiveness, while fostering stronger ties between leadership and the service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)