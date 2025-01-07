USFJ, 5AF commander receives Yokota immersion tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, left, speaks to Senior Airman Yionmikal Roque, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aerospace medical specialist, during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. The tour gave Jost the opportunity to gain valuable insight into the day-to-day operations and mission readiness of key units assigned to Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)