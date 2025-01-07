USFJ, 5AF commander receives Yokota immersion tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the right, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, greets members at the corrosion control facility during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2024. Jost connected with service members on the ground, emphasizing the importance of leadership visibility and collaboration in maintaining a strong, mission-ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)