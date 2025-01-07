USFJ, 5AF commander receives Yokota immersion tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, coins Staff Sgt. Austin Aviles, 374th Communications Squadron network administration, after a mission brief at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. Jost connected with service members on the ground to emphasize the importance of leadership visibility and collaboration in maintaining a strong, mission-ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)