USFJ, 5AF commander receives Yokota immersion tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, inspects a 3D-printed tooth during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. The tour gave Jost the opportunity to gain valuable insight into the day-to-day operations and mission readiness of key units assigned to Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)