USFJ, 5AF commander receives Yokota immersion tour

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, right, and George Matusak, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering flight chief, observes the flightline from the air traffic control tower catwalk during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. Jost's tour underscored his dedication to enhancing command cohesion and operational effectiveness, while fostering stronger ties between leadership and the service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)