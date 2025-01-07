USFJ, 5AF commander receives Yokota immersion tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, is given a tour of the war reserve material warehouse by members of the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron during an immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. The purpose of war reserve material is to ensure that military units have the necessary resources to sustain operations and maintain combat readiness during a crisis, particularly when supplies may be disrupted or difficult to obtain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)