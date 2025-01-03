Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Concept of a CH-47 in a gunship configuration for airborne artillery support. This drawing shows the carriage being stowed within the helicopter, allowing both XM204s on the winglets to be removed, placed on their carriages, and then ready to use on the ground.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 13:55
    Photo ID: 8823036
    VIRIN: 250106-A-A4479-1008
    Resolution: 9154x6802
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download