Concept of a CH-47 in a gunship configuration for airborne artillery support. This drawing shows the carriage being stowed within the helicopter, allowing both XM204s on the winglets to be removed, placed on their carriages, and then ready to use on the ground.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 13:55
|Photo ID:
|8823036
|VIRIN:
|250106-A-A4479-1008
|Resolution:
|9154x6802
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
