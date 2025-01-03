Date Taken: 01.06.2025 Date Posted: 01.06.2025 13:55 Photo ID: 8823025 VIRIN: 250106-A-A4479-1001 Resolution: 3000x2446 Size: 306.98 KB Location: US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.