An artist’s rendering of the XM204 howitzer. The XM204 was designed to replace both the M101 and M102 howitzer. The XM204 was designed with two artillery size variants: 105- and 155-mm.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 13:55
|Photo ID:
|8823030
|VIRIN:
|250106-A-A4479-1004
|Resolution:
|1440x1157
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
