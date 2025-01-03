Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp

    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    A side view of the XM6 and XM102 systems on display at Rock Island Arsenal’s “Shop M.” Both the platform and the wishbone-shaped carriage increased the mobility, stability, and field of operation for artillery in Vietnam. The platform could also be raised and lowered to meet the need of the environment.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 13:55
    Photo ID: 8823027
    VIRIN: 250106-A-A4479-1002
    Resolution: 2733x2049
    Size: 749.35 KB
    Location: US
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp

