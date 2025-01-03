Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp [Image 5 of 9]

    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Mark Struve 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The XM204 in the field for testing. Note the unique trails-forward configuration. The XM204 had improved stability and accuracy over the M101 and M102, with most backpressure bleeding directly into the bottom plate.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 13:55
    Photo ID: 8823032
    VIRIN: 250106-A-A4479-1005
    Resolution: 3016x2460
    Size: 409.54 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp

