One of many candidates for the Special Purpose Individual Weapon. “DBCATA” refers to the Disposable Battle Cartridge Area Type Ammunition, a cartridge that could be disposed of in the field. Other SPIW designs included grenade launchers and could be equipped with flechette rounds.
Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
