Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    One of many candidates for the Special Purpose Individual Weapon. “DBCATA” refers to the Disposable Battle Cartridge Area Type Ammunition, a cartridge that could be disposed of in the field. Other SPIW designs included grenade launchers and could be equipped with flechette rounds.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 13:55
    Photo ID: 8823034
    VIRIN: 250106-A-A4479-1007
    Resolution: 3000x2423
    Size: 283.6 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp
    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download