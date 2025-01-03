Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp

    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    An artistic rendering of the XM102 and the XM6. In the background, a CH-47 is depicted setting up an additional XM6 platform for use. The detail shows how the feet of the XM6 are placed and secured in substrate.

    Supporting fire: Stabilizing firepower in a swamp

    concept drawing
    History & Heritage

